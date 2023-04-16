Police looking for missing woman believed to be traveling to Sandy

SANDY, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman believed to be traveling to Sandy.

Sandy police said on Wednesday, it was contacted by the family of 20-year-old Breaja Daugherty. She has been living in Portland. On Monday, it is believed Daugherty was using public transportation to travel from Portland to Sandy to visit family. She has not been heard from since.

Daugherty is about five foot, six inches and 135 pounds.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Clackamas County non-emergency dispatch at (503) 655-8211.

