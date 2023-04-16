PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 28-year-old Portland man was arrested Thursday and charged in connection to a March shooting in Old Town, the Portland Police Bureau announced on Saturday.

Police said at about 1:45 a.m. on March 18, officers were patrolling when they heard a shooting on the south side of West Burnside Street near Northwest Fourth Avenue. When they responded, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

RELATED: 2 shootings within minutes in Old Town; 1 critically injured

While police were investigating the scene, they heard more gunfire near Southwest Third Avenue and Southwest Ankeny Street. When they arrived, they said they saw “lots of people and vehicles leaving the scene” but didn’t find any victims or suspects.

After weeks of investigation, detectives obtained a warrant to search a home in the 1700 block of Northeast Alberta Street, and to arrest Dwayne R. Driver.

SEE ALSO: 2 arrested after overnight hit-and-runs in Wash. Co.

The warrant was served Thursday morning and police said they seized “numerous items of evidence” and a gun.

[Article continues below image]

Portland man arrested after Old Town shooting that critically injured 1 (Portland Police Bureau)

Driver was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of attempted, assault, unlawful use of a weapon and possessing a firearm as a felon.

Meanwhile, police said the victim has been released from the hospital and continues to recover from his injuries.

Police said the investigation is continuing and detectives still want to hear from anyone who has information on the case and has not spoken to police. Please e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-70346.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.