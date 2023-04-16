Seal pup season beginning along NW coast, experts say watch from a distance

SEASIDE Ore. (KPTV) - From April through August, people may find harbor seal pups resting on Oregon and Washington beaches but experts ask people to avoid touching or disturbing them, the Seaside Aquarium said on Sunday.

“These young animals use time on land to regulate body temperature and rest while their mothers hunt nearby,” the aquarium said. “However, the mother may not return if humans are too close. Thus, wildlife experts suggest giving seal pups plenty of space, observe them from a distanced and while they are absolutely adorable, do not touch.”

Harbor seals live on land for nearly half their lives. Female seals have an 11-month gestation time and birth their pups on familiar coastal shores or estuary areas with easy access to water. Baby seals can swim right away but stay close to and ride on their mother’s back while they grow, according to the aquarium.

Pups often double in size in just a few weeks from a regular diet of their mother’s milk with 40% milkfat. They depend on that stored body fat to survive foraging on their own as they become more independent. Any interference that could cause early separation between newborn pup and mother could damage the pup’s ability to survive.

The aquarium asked anyone who sees a seal pup resting on the beach to contact the Marine Mammal Stranding Network, which will post educational signs and encourage people to stay a safe distance. They will also keep an eye on the baby animal, to make sure it’s not sick or abandoned.

“Most of the time the animal is healthy and in need of a rest before it rejoins with its mother or re-enters the water,” the aquarium said. “Last year the Seaside Aquarium responded to and placed signs on 21 harbor seal pups all of which successfully left the beach.”

Marine mammals are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. Under this federal law it is illegal to move, touch, harass, feed, or kill marine mammals including seal pups.

The Seaside Aquarium is the local responder for the Marine Mammal Stranding Network and can be reached at 503-738-6211.

If a stranded marine mammal is found elsewhere the Marine Mammal Hotline is 1-800-452-7888.

