‘Stop the Violence’ rally at Jefferson High small, but organizers hope to grow

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:35 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People interested in curbing gun violence in Portland neighborhoods gathered at Jefferson High School Saturday.

The “Stop the Violence” community and youth rally was put together by an organization called Better Portland.

Last October, two students at Jefferson High School were injured in a drive by shooting. A couple months later, another shooting near Franklin High School again drew attention to the problem of guns near schools in the city.

The event didn’t draw many people Saturday, but organizers say they hope it will be the start of future efforts to address violence in the community.

