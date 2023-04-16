Vancouver police looking for missing teenager

Deliah Charlson
Deliah Charlson(Vancouver Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 2:16 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is looking for a teenager who went missing under “unusual” circumstances on Sunday morning.

VPD said on Sunday morning, 17-year-old Deliah Charlson left to walk to work at Kitchen Table at 709 Northeast 136th Avenue. She texted her family that she arrived at about 7:30 a.m., but employees reported she did not show up for work. Her personal property was found in the area.

SEE ALSO: Police looking for missing woman believed to be traveling to Sandy

Charlson is five feet, three inches tall, 125 pounds with long, curly brown hair, brown eyes and a nose piercing. She was last seen wearing a black polo shirt, brown jacket with a cream-colored Sherpa collar, black jeans, black shoes and carrying a backpack with neon green trim. She usually wears glasses but might not be wearing them.

If you saw her walking on NE 136th Ave., or have any information about her, you’re asked to call 911 or contact detective Dewey at james.dewey@cityofvancouver.us or sergeant Julie Ballou at Julie.ballou@cityofvancouver.us.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money generic
Oregon minimum wage raising July 1
Motorcyclist dead after collision with TriMet bus in NE Portland.
Motorcyclist dead after collision with TriMet bus in NE Portland
Men arrested during child predator sting
2 directors of Washington Co. programs arrested in child predator sting
Illya Wilkins and an unnamed child circa 1956.
Missing Oregon woman’s remains identified after more than 40 years
Two drivers were arrested after two hit-and-runs overnight in Washington County.
2 arrested after overnight hit-and-runs in Wash. Co.

Latest News

KPTV File Image
1 dead in single-car crash in northeast Portland
Authorities in Oregon and Idaho are looking for a suspect in the death of a police officer in...
Agencies near Oregon-Idaho border searching for suspect after officer killed
KPTV file image
Man arrested for murder of mother in Albany
Breaja Daugherty
Police looking for missing woman believed to be traveling to Sandy