Vancouver police looking for missing teenager

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is looking for a teenager who went missing under “unusual” circumstances on Sunday morning.

VPD said on Sunday morning, 17-year-old Deliah Charlson left to walk to work at Kitchen Table at 709 Northeast 136th Avenue. She texted her family that she arrived at about 7:30 a.m., but employees reported she did not show up for work. Her personal property was found in the area.

Charlson is five feet, three inches tall, 125 pounds with long, curly brown hair, brown eyes and a nose piercing. She was last seen wearing a black polo shirt, brown jacket with a cream-colored Sherpa collar, black jeans, black shoes and carrying a backpack with neon green trim. She usually wears glasses but might not be wearing them.

If you saw her walking on NE 136th Ave., or have any information about her, you’re asked to call 911 or contact detective Dewey at james.dewey@cityofvancouver.us or sergeant Julie Ballou at Julie.ballou@cityofvancouver.us.

