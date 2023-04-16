Woman dies in shooting in SE Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:29 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died in a shooting in southeast Portland on Saturday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Southeast Colt Drive. When they arrived, they found a woman dead.

The suspect was not there when police arrived and no arrests have been made.

SEE ALSO: Portland man arrested after Old Town shooting that critically injured 1

Homicide detectives are investigating. During the investigation, SE Colt Dr. is closed between Southeast 26th Avenue and Southeast 30th Avenue. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.Hertzler@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-1040 or detective Joe Corona at Joseph.Corona@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0508 and reference case number 23-97906.

