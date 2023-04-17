1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into tree in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - One person has died and another has been hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in Beaverton late Sunday night.

At about 11:11 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Southwest Murray Boulevard at Southwest Sexton Mountain Drive. Beaverton police say a Hyundai Genesis was southbound on SW Murray when the car crashed into a tree, killing the driver, a man whose name has not yet been released.

A passenger, a woman whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital. The extent of her injuries is not yet known.

Police say it’s not known if the driver was under the influence at the time of the crash but speed is believed to have been a factor.

Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART) is investigating the crash. No other details have been released at this time.

