1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into tree in Beaverton

Deadly crash at SW Murray and SW Sexton Mountain(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:19 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - One person has died and another has been hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in Beaverton late Sunday night.

At about 11:11 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Southwest Murray Boulevard at Southwest Sexton Mountain Drive. Beaverton police say a Hyundai Genesis was southbound on SW Murray when the car crashed into a tree, killing the driver, a man whose name has not yet been released.

A passenger, a woman whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital. The extent of her injuries is not yet known.

SEE ALSO: Manhunt near Oregon-Idaho border after officer shot dead

Police say it’s not known if the driver was under the influence at the time of the crash but speed is believed to have been a factor.

Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART) is investigating the crash. No other details have been released at this time.

