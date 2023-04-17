All-terrain wheelchairs soon available to borrow on Oregon Coast

OREGON COAST (KPTV) – Beginning in early May, all-terrain wheelchairs will be available for people needing their use in both Seaside and Manzanita, according to the nonprofit Oregon Parks Forever.

The tracked mobility chairs allows wheelchair users to move through rougher terrains like the beach and nature trails.

The chairs will be stored at the Seaside Elks and Manzanita Visitors Center and can be reserved for free by clicking here.

Oregon Parks Forever says it hopes to find partners along the I-5 corridor over the next few years to store 10 chairs to be borrowed.

