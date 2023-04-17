All-terrain wheelchairs soon available to borrow on Oregon Coast

All-terrain wheelchair.
All-terrain wheelchair.(Oregon Parks Forever)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:05 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON COAST (KPTV) – Beginning in early May, all-terrain wheelchairs will be available for people needing their use in both Seaside and Manzanita, according to the nonprofit Oregon Parks Forever.

The tracked mobility chairs allows wheelchair users to move through rougher terrains like the beach and nature trails.

SEE ALSO: Oregon is the most Starbucks-obsessed state, new study says

The chairs will be stored at the Seaside Elks and Manzanita Visitors Center and can be reserved for free by clicking here.

Oregon Parks Forever says it hopes to find partners along the I-5 corridor over the next few years to store 10 chairs to be borrowed.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rene Castro
Man arrested in killing of Oregon police officer
Money generic
Oregon minimum wage raising July 1
Woman shot at SE Portland apartment, witnesses say she died in their arms
Woman shot at SE Portland apartments, witnesses say she died in their arms
RIVERPLACE BOAT SINKING
Boat used as house sinks at dock in downtown Portland
KPTV file image
FOUND: 17-year-old reported missing on walk to work in Vancouver

Latest News

Protesters the Texas Capitol in 2021 rally against legislation limiting the rights of...
Washington bill would allow transgender medical procedures for minors without parental consent
REI in the Pearl District, Portland
REI to close Pearl District store citing ‘increased crime’
Kirkland Warren in court on April 17
Ex-boyfriend pleads not guilty in deaths of Vancouver woman, her daughter
Ex-boyfriend pleads not guilty in deaths of Vancouver mother, her daughter