Elton Dan plays the Rocket Man’s greatest hits through Oregon

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) – Elton Dan and the Rocket Band pay tribute to music legend Elton John, playing his top hits from the 1970s and 1980s. The tribute band is on a national tour with three stops in Oregon, starting in Grants Pass Monday night, then heading to Bend and Portland!

For more information and tickets click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.