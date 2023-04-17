Ex-boyfriend pleads not guilty in deaths of Vancouver woman, her daughter

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man charged with killing a Vancouver woman and her young daughter has pleaded not guilty.

Kirkland Warren entered the not guilty plea in Clark County on Monday morning. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and other crimes in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend, 27-year-old Meshay Melendez, and her daughter, 7-year-old Layla Stewart.

Melendez and Stewart were last seen on the morning of March 12. A car belonging to Melendez was found a short distance from the 7700 block of Vancouver Mall Drive seven days later.

Investigators learned Melendez, Stewart and Warren went to a home of a friend in the early morning hours of March 12. Stewart stayed at the home while Melendez and Warren went out. Police say Warren returned at about 8 a.m., and the friend saw Melendez “passed out” in the passenger seat. Warren then went inside, got Stewart and left.

Police say a search of Warren’s car on March 19 revealed blood in both the front and back seat of the car, .22 shell casings, children’s clothing matching clothing Stewart was believed to be wearing on March 12, and a purse containing Melendez’s ID. During the search of Warren’s second car, a .22 pistol was found in the center console.

On March 22, police found the bodies of Melendez and Stewart off Southeast Sunset View Road in Washougal. Investigators say they were shot to death.

A private funeral for Melendez and Stewart is scheduled to happen on Wednesday.

Warren is expected back in court next month and remains held without bail.

