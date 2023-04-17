First Half of Week: Cool & Showery Pattern

Good morning! It’s a cool & mainly dry start to our day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Most of the rain should stay west of the I-5 corridor through the A.M. commute, but will likely spread inland between the late morning & midday. A cold front will be sliding in, bringing a shot of steady rain for a few hours. We’ll transition to scattered showers this afternoon once the cold front punches through. Behind the cold front, some of the showers could produce downpours, small hail, and may form into a thunderstorm. High temperatures will only reach about 50 degrees.

The cool & showery pattern will continue Tuesday & Wednesday. There are signs we’ll dry out toward the end of the day Wednesday (bumping high temperatures up a couple degrees). All in all, the first half of the week looks pretty cool & showery, especially for mid-April standards. Our snow level will be around 2,000-3,000 feet during the day, but could dip as low as 1,000-1,500 feet at night. This may bring some chunky rain into our local hills & foothills. Aside from that, snow will stay confined to the Cascades.

Another shot of rain is *possible* on Thursday, but not a guarantee. Computer models are in disagreement regarding how the late week & weekend will play out. There are suggestions we could have drier days Thursday-Saturday. Considering we don’t have computer model consensus yet, we are approaching the end of the week with caution. We’ll let you know if things are trending drier, but I’d plan on at least a few showers here & there. One thing looks likely though: it’s going to turn a bit warmer. Highs should reach the low to mid 60s, with overnight lows in the 40s.

Have a great Monday!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.