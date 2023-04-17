Garage fire displaces 4 in Cedar Hills

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:39 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Four people were displaced after a garage caught fire in Cedar Hills on Sunday afternoon, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

Shortly after 3 p.m., firefighters responded to the 2200 block of Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard after reports of a fire.

FOX 12 spoke with a neighbor who said he could see the smoke -- and smell the fire -- from several blocks away.

“I could smell the smoke, it smelled like burning rubber, an electrical fire,” the neighbor said. “Walked out to my front yard, looked over my house, saw thick thick black smoke.”

Firefighters said everyone in the house was able to get out, and no one was injured.

Crews had the fire under control in about an hour and said they were able to mostly limit the fire to the garage and protect a nearby home.

A fire investigator is looking into the cause of the fire.

