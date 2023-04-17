Hillsboro child rapist sentenced to 25 years

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:50 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A convicted child rapist has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison after abusing multiple kids at a Hillsboro athletic club, according to the Washington Co. District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say that Damien Karp was sentenced Monday after secretly filming and touching kids at the VillaSport Athletic Club during the 2022 summer. Karp previously spent 15 years in prison for the rape and abuse of a 10-year-old girl and had completed a “sex-offender treatment” when he joined the club.

Officials say after joining, Karp began filming and touching kids in the pool, using a small camera underwater to film the kids all under the age of 10.

Karp was taken into custody after a father noticed his behavior while in a hot tub with his daughter. Karp was confronted and police were called.

Due to his prior conviction and being on the sex-offender registry, Karp was in violation of his parole by being near kids. A search warrant recovered footage of “secret recordings, underwater touches, and other incriminating evidence.”

“I have never seen a more concerning report. Mr. Karp has a history so egregious it would be irresponsible to the community and shock the conscious to give him anything less than a 300-month sentence.” Judge Garcia said.

Karp was also a Tualatin Hills Park and Recreation District member, and police say he may have gone to the district’s main swimming pool at 15707 S.W. Walker Road in April 2022. Anyone with tips is asked to Contact Detective Chad Opitz at 503-526-2674 or copitz@beavertonoregon.gov

