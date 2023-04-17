MAX service in Portland to be disrupted for 3 weeks due to project

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Service of several MAX routes will be impacted over the next few weeks due to a project.

Starting this week, MAX trains will be disrupted starting from the Gateway Transit Center all the way to the Northeast 7th Avenue station. The disruption will last for about three weeks.

To make up for the closure, TriMet will be running shuttle buses every five minutes. Those shuttle buses will be serving closed MAX Blue, Green and Red Line stations between the Gateway Transit Center and Northeast 7th Avenue during the three-week project.

However, those trips are expected to take an extra 30 minutes during the disruptions, so TriMet is encouraging people to take other bus lines, bike or walk.

This specific route is being disrupted for track tie-in work which is apart of TriMet’s “A Better Red” MAX Red Line Extension and Reliability Improvements Project.

In the end, the project will help trains move better throughout the system while also extending the MAX Red Line 10 stations west from the Beaverton Transit Center to the Fair Complex/Hillsboro Airport station. TriMet will also be adding a second track for Red Line trains near the Gateway Transit Center and the airport.

TriMet says they will also be using this time to perform other maintenance work, including replacing rail and ties near the Hollywood Transit Center.

The “A Better Red” project has been under construction since Sept. 2021 and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.

