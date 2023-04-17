Polk Co. woman accused of trying to extort $500 from family member

POLK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was arrested on Sunday after trying to extort a family member of $500, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 11:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported her niece, identified as Mary Stone, had called from a blocked phone number and advised she and her 3-year-old son were kidnapped by her ex.

The sheriff’s office said communication continued through text, which included messages to deliver $500 or Stone would be hurt. The messages also advised to not include law enforcement or he would “really hurt” Stone and tell her aunt where she could find the body. It was also reported the ex had a handgun.

The meet location to exchange the money was the gas station at the Spirit Mountain Casino. Deputies, with help from casino security, surveyed the gas station parking lot and saw Stone’s vehicle arrive. A man exited the vehicle and went inside the store.

Deputies took the man into custody as he was coming out of the store. The sheriff’s office said consent was given by Stone to search the vehicle and a replica handgun was found inside a bag in the backseat.

During the investigation, Stone told deputies her ex kidnapped her and her child outside of Dallas on Saturday by using a handgun. The sheriff’s office said her statement was proven to be false and there was no evidence that her ex was involved with attempting to extort money from her aunt.

Stone was arrested and booked for extortion, coercion, second-degree disorderly conduct, and initiating a false report.

The sheriff’s office said the 3-year-old boy was released to family and Child Protective Services was notified about the incident.

