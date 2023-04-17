Showers & sun mix through Wednesday, a bit drier & warmer late week

What a variety of weather conditions; it’s been a classic Pacific Northwest spring day! We’ve seen a mix of downpours, sunshine, a few rumbles of thunder, and a breezy southwest wind. This weather pattern continues for two more days. So, expect changeable weather from hour to hour through Wednesday as waves of showers move onshore and spread through the region. Tonight, an area of low pressure is moving north along the coastline and will bring a surge of gusty southerly wind too.

It’s a chilly airmass overhead and that leads to 4-8″ additional snowfall in the Cascades the next 24 hours. But since it’s mid-spring, roads over the passes stay mainly snow free through the passes during the daylight hours unless a heavy shower passes over. Late tonight and early tomorrow, snow should stick down to at least 1,500′ in the Cascade and Coast range foothills. There’s even a chance of a dusting down below that elevation if a batch of heavy showers passes by.

Portland's 3 Day Forecast (kptv)

There is SOME good news in the forecast, models are backing off a bit on the rain Thursday through Saturday. It would be quite risky to call all three of those days dry, but there’s an increasing chance we won’t see that much rain for those three days. Temperatures warm back to normal too. We’ll be keeping a very close eye on Friday/Saturday since that’s a weekend of course and we would all love to see a warm/dry weekend day at some point!

Showers and cooler weather return early next week for at least a few days.

