Florida woman dies after being hit by driver on I-5 off-ramp

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died after being hit by a driver in Lane County on Sunday evening, according to the Oregon State Police.

At about 9:18 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on a southbound Interstate 5 off-ramp, exit 176. OSP said an investigation showed a silver Ford Mustang took the exit towards Saginaw and hit a pedestrian who was in the roadway.

The pedestrian, identified as 46-year-old Jessica Ann Layton, of Haines City, Florida, died at the scene.

OSP said the driver of the Ford remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

One lane of southbound I-5 was affected for about two and half hours and the Saginaw exit was closed during the investigation.

No other details have been released at this time.

