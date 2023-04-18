Gov. Kotek accepts Multnomah Co. homeless funding plan after update.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Governor Tina Kotek announced Monday the acceptance of Multnomah County’s updated plan for use of emergency homelessness funding. The state is providing funding to Oregon communities to address homelessness but has some requirements for how that money should be used.

Initially, there was talk about purchasing 100 pods and utilizing motel rooms to house people but the plan has now shifted to purchasing 140 pods which will all be placed at the Gideon temporary alternative shelter site in southeast Portland. Gov. Kotek has made it clear state funding is not to be used to purchase tents but the city of Portland is hanging on to its plan to house some people in tents at its shelter sites.

People living on the streets are skeptical that the city and county will be able to successfully manage large numbers of people living in tents in one area.

“Having a bunch of people together in the same area in tents with mental health issues and drug problems, that’s what becomes the biggest problem out here already,” says Cameron Verde.

In addition, they say the tents catch fire and burn easily.

Multnomah County communities will receive $18.2 million from the state to house 275 households by the end of the year. The money will be used to buy 140 pods and provide support services around those pods. The goal is to have the state funding available to communities by April 28.

In the meantime, the City of Portland is hoping to finalize a lease in the coming days and then says it’ll have a better timeline for when the Gideon site will open.

