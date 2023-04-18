Heavy Showers at Times, T-Storms Possible

Good morning! Chilly showers are passing through the region early on this Tuesday, and will continue to do so throughout much of the day. Our snow level is around 1,500 feet, but heavier showers could bring wet snow down to 500-1,000 feet. Roads will remain wet since temperatures are too warm in the lowest elevations. Roads will also improve over the passes thanks to that stronger April sunshine. Similar to yesterday, expect downpours at times, and sunbreaks in between. That sunshine will help to destabilize our air (cooler air moving over the top of warmer air at the surface). More energy in the lower atmosphere could lead to a few thunderstorms developing during daytime hours. Highs will only reach the low 50s. Showers will continue tonight & Wednesday, but should taper off toward the end of the day. Over the next two days, elevations near & above 2,500 ft. will receive another 4-8+ inches of snow.

We should see about 12-18 hours of dry weather between Wednesday evening and Thursday. Toward the end of the day Thursday, light showers will spread across western Oregon and southwest Washington. High temperatures will be a degree or two warmer since most of the day will be dry.

At this point, I’m not seeing any soakers coming between Friday and Monday. But I’m also not confident we’ll get a completely dry day. There are still some strong signals that temperatures will warm up. Expect highs near 60 degrees on Friday, mid to upper 60s on Saturday, and upper 50s/low 60s Sunday-Monday. We’re approaching the weekend forecast with caution since many of you will want to be outdoors. Saturday could still surprise us. There’s an off chance temperatures will approach 70 degrees. Stay tuned for adjustments to the forecast.

