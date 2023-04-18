Logging truck crash closes Hwy 30 near Astoria

ASTORIA Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Transportation says U.S. 30 is closed until further notice near Astoria following a crash involving a logging truck.

The crash happened near milepost 77, about 15 miles east of Astoria, according to ODOT, and involved a logging truck and a car.

ODOT has not said whether any drivers or passengers were injured at this time.

Travelers are asked to expect a long delay and find different routes through the area.

