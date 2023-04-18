Man arrested with more than 80 lbs. of weed during traffic stop for speeding

Police said they found nearly 83 pounds of pot in his car, along with 30 bottles of THC syrup...
Police said they found nearly 83 pounds of pot in his car, along with 30 bottles of THC syrup and 40 vape pens.(Marion Police Department)
By Amber Ruch and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:14 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS/Gray News) – While marijuana is legalized in Illinois, driving around with more than 80 pounds of it is not.

Officers with the Marion Police Department stopped a man accused of speeding through a construction zone early Monday morning.

Police said they found nearly 83 pounds of pot in his car, along with 30 bottles of THC syrup and 40 vape pens.

The driver, who was from Mississippi, faces several charges, including drug trafficking, and was taken to jail.

Illinois state law only allows residents to possess 30 grams of marijuana.

People from outside the state are only allowed to carry half that much, and it must be sealed in containers authorized by a dispensary.

Copyright 2023 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rene Castro
Man arrested in killing of Oregon police officer
REI in the Pearl District, Portland
REI to close Pearl District store citing ‘increased crime’
Protesters the Texas Capitol in 2021 rally against legislation limiting the rights of...
Washington bill would allow transgender medical procedures for minors without parental consent
Damien Karp
Beaverton child rapist sentenced to 25 years
Deadly crash at SW Murray and SW Sexton Mountain
1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into tree in Beaverton

Latest News

FILE - A Southwest Airlines ground crew directs a plane out of the terminal at Hollywood...
Southwest passengers face delays after nationwide grounding
In this photo provided by the Southwest Ledger, Idabel Mayor Crain Young, seated right, at...
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma sheriff says recording of discussion about killing was illegal
FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, who was kidnapped, tortured and killed in...
Sheriff: Arrest warrant moot for kidnapping of Emmett Till
The birthday girl moved to Sun City in 1985 and still lives in the same home.
Woman celebrates 107th birthday with special ukulele performance
FILE - Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin arrives for the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl...
Damar Hamlin cleared to play 4 months after cardiac arrest