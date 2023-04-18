More scattered showers and below average temperatures on tap for Wednesday

Showers at times, but warmer this weekend
Showers at times through Monday
Showers at times through Monday(KPTV)
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Happy Tuesday all,

We’ve settled into another day with cooler than average temperatures and scattered showers. This pattern of temperatures in the low 50s and scattered showers continues tomorrow, but the showers break as we go into tomorrow evening. It looks like it will be mostly dry tomorrow night, through at least Thursday morning. After lunchtime scattered showers will be on their way back and sticking around through Monday late afternoon. Tuesday is our current next chance for a dry day since last Saturday.

After another day in the low 50s tomorrow we start a slow warm up which peeks on Saturday in the mid-60s. From this point we teeter totter from the upper 50s to low 60s into the middle of next week.

