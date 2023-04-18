New community court in Vancouver focuses on low-level offenses

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A new community court in Vancouver is working to address low-level crimes through a different approach.

The community court began hearing cases on Monday at Recovery Café on East 4th Plain Boulevard. The collaboration between the city and Clark County gives people charged with low-level crimes more access to resources following their first hearing.

Police officers will cite eligible, low-level offenses into community court. At the court date, a court appointed attorney will discuss the process, review the police report, and provide advice to the person charged prior to their entrance into the program.

What the community court provides goes beyond a participant’s actual hearing. After, providers will also help participants navigate housing, healthcare, and behavioral health.

Vancouver City Attorney Johnathan Young says the program will break down barriers that have historically prevented people from finding jobs and permanent housing.

The low-level offenses the program will address include:

second-degree criminal trespass

disorderly conduct

intoxicating liquor in the park

park curfew violation

pedestrian interference

unlawful bus conduct

unlawful camping

unlawful storage of personal property in public

unlawful transit conduct

urinating in public

If participants in community court complete the program, their charges will be dismissed. Failure to participate will result in a warrant and the case will go to regular court.

Community court will happen every Monday.

For more information about community court, click here.

