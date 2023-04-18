Police identify 28-year-old woman killed in shooting at SE Portland apartments

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the woman who died after being shot in the Reed neighborhood late Saturday night.

Police say 28-year-old April Nicole Newcomb-Cripe was found dead after officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Southeast Colt Drive just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The medical examiner confirmed Newcomb-Cripe died of homicide by gunshot wound.

Investigators say the suspect or suspects had left the scene before officers arrived. A description has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released by police at this time.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, you’re asked to contact detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.Hertzler@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-1040 or detective Joe Corona at Joseph.Corona@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0508 and reference case number 23-97906.

