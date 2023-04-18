Police: Woman impersonating Walmart employee leaves store with stolen items

A woman posing as a Walmart employee walked out with stolen merchandise, according to police.(Medina Township Police)
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:41 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A woman is wanted for impersonating a Walmart employee before pushing a cart full of stolen merchandise out of an Ohio store.

The Medina Township Police Department said the woman got her hands on a Walmart employee uniform vest and wore it inside the store on March 27.

WOIO reports the woman pushed the items out of the store around 7:45 p.m. before being seen getting into a black SUV.

Photos were taken from video surveillance of the woman and shared by Medina Township officials.

Police say the man in this image drove a black SUV with the female suspect inside.
Police say the man in this image drove a black SUV with the female suspect inside.(Medina Township Police)

Authorities also said images were captured of the man who is believed to have been driving the SUV.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or SUV is asked to call Medina Township Police at 330-723-1408.

