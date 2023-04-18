Portland metro area organizations team up to give bikes new life and new home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Do you have a bike that’s collecting dust, or one that you haven’t ridden in awhile with no plans to? Some organizations in the Portland metro area are teaming up to give those bicycles new life and a new home, and could use your help.

With a good cleaning, and sometimes repairs, thousands of bikes find a new home thanks to a local effort.

“We’re a coalition of the fellowship of the chain ring -- two non-profits, Free Bikes 4 Kidz and WashCo Bikes,” Joe Kurmaskie, Executive Director of FB4K Portland and WashCo Bikes, said.

The coalition gathers bikes, refurbishes them, then gives them away.

“We’ve gone from five years ago, giving away about 250 bikes around the holidays to now giving 5,000 bikes away throughout the year,” Kurmaskie said.

Liam Hill first got involved after hearing about the volunteer opportunity from a friend. He was so inspired by their mission, this year, he became the youngest member on the board.

“Bikes are pretty special. Whether you’re a kid and just the thrill of being on a bike for the first time,” Hill said. “Bikes are also an economical and sustainable way of transportation.”

But the staff and volunteers can’t do what they do without bike donations from the community.

“It’s the kindness of strangers really,” Kurmaskie said.

There’s a bike collection event coming up.

“Providence is a real good partner of ours and they do a collection in the spring, coming up April 29, and all the clinics around and Trek, all the Trek stores, in that one day,” Kurmaskie said.

They’re looking for bikes and usable parts, however, where they draw the line is heavy rust.

The collection event is happening on April 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 22 locations. You can find more details at FB4KPortland.org.

