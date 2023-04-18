Reward offered for arrest of suspect in July 2022 shooting that injured Gresham woman

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect involved in a shooting that injured a Gresham woman last summer.

The shooting between two suspects happened on July 20, 2022, at about 2:45 p.m., in the area of Southeast Powell Boulevard at Southeast 131st Avenue.

Katie Guzenko became caught in the crossfire. She told FOX 12 that she was out running errands when she heard gunfire and a bullet came through the window of her car. The bullet grazed her cheek and went through her nose, narrowly missing the side of her head.

Gresham woman recovering after SE Portland shooting. (KPTV)

One of the shooting suspects has been identified and arrested. Police did not release their name.

Police are still working to identify and arrest the second suspect, who was last seen running southbound through the Glenwood Apartments after the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Portland police.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in this case. To submit a tip, which can be anonymous, click here.

