Reward offered for arrest of suspect in July 2022 shooting that injured Gresham woman

Police investigating shooting at SE 130th and SE Powell
Police investigating shooting at SE 130th and SE Powell(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:58 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect involved in a shooting that injured a Gresham woman last summer.

The shooting between two suspects happened on July 20, 2022, at about 2:45 p.m., in the area of Southeast Powell Boulevard at Southeast 131st Avenue.

Katie Guzenko became caught in the crossfire. She told FOX 12 that she was out running errands when she heard gunfire and a bullet came through the window of her car. The bullet grazed her cheek and went through her nose, narrowly missing the side of her head.

Gresham woman recovering after SE Portland shooting.
Gresham woman recovering after SE Portland shooting.(KPTV)

One of the shooting suspects has been identified and arrested. Police did not release their name.

Police are still working to identify and arrest the second suspect, who was last seen running southbound through the Glenwood Apartments after the shooting.

SEE ALSO: Police identify 28-year-old woman killed in shooting at SE Portland apartments

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Portland police.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in this case. To submit a tip, which can be anonymous, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rene Castro
Man arrested in killing of Oregon police officer
Protesters the Texas Capitol in 2021 rally against legislation limiting the rights of...
Washington bill would allow transgender medical procedures for minors without parental consent
REI in the Pearl District, Portland
REI to close Pearl District store citing ‘increased crime’
Damien Karp
Beaverton child rapist sentenced to 25 years
Deadly crash at SW Murray and SW Sexton Mountain
1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into tree in Beaverton

Latest News

Police on scene of crash after shooting at Keizer bar
Man shot during fight at Keizer bar
April Nicole Newcomb-Cripe
Police identify 28-year-old woman killed in shooting at SE Portland apartments
Kirkland Warren in court on April 17
Ex-boyfriend pleads not guilty in deaths of Vancouver woman, her daughter
Police Lights
Polk Co. woman accused of trying to extort $500 from family member