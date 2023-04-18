Think Oregon taxes are high? It’s actually one of the least taxed states

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - While many Oregonians love to complain about the amount of taxes they are paying, are the taxes in Oregon actually some of the highest? It turns out, not at all.

The research team at Madison Trust Company sought to find the states with the highest taxes as well as the states with lowest taxes using data collected through TaxFoundation.org. They created a state tax comparison index that ranks all 50 states and Washington, D.C., on their state tax rates to determine the highest-taxed states.

This study includes sales taxes, income taxes, and property taxes, as well as an analysis of each state’s excise taxes, which are special levies on certain commodities that are often included in the sticker price.

The study takes into account the state excise taxes that each state collects on items such as oil and gas, cigarettes, alcohol, and even telephone bills.

So which state has the biggest tax burden?

Unsurprisingly, New York residents are taxed the most.

So where does Oregon rank?

The Beaver State comes in near the bottom at the 43rd most taxed state.

How is that possible? Oregon has a relatively high income tax at 9.90% (which is still not in the top 5 states for income tax). But the state has no sales tax. Exise taxes in Oregon are also relatively low. Cellphone and wireless taxes are very low for Oregonians. Alcohol and transportation-related taxes are also relatively low for Oregon residents compared to other states.

The top 10 states with the highest taxes

New York New Jersey Illinois California Washington Vermont Minnesota Connecticut Iowa Rhode Island

What State has the highest sales tax?

With a rate of 7.25%, California has the highest state sales tax. Indiana, Mississippi, Rhode Island, and Tennessee were a close second with a 7% state sales tax. Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire, and Oregon are the five states with no sales tax.

Only 38 of the states collect local sales tax. Alabama has the highest municipal sales tax, with an average of 5.24%. Louisiana has the second-highest local sales tax in the US, at 5.10%. Louisiana has the highest combined sales tax rate in the US, at 9.55%, when combined with its 4.45% sales tax rate.

The 5 states with the highest combined sales tax

Louisiana: 9.55% Tennessee: 9.55% Arkansas: 9.47% Washington: 9.29% Alabama: 9.24%

What state has the highest property tax?

New Jersey has the highest state property taxes, at 2.21% of the property’s value. There are no states that do not have property taxes, albeit some have far lower rates than others. Property taxes in Hawaii are the lowest, at 0.31%.

The 5 states with the highest property tax rates

New Jersey: 2.21% Illinois: 2.05% New Hampshire: 1.96% Vermont: 1.82% Connecticut: 1.76%

What state has the highest income tax?

With a rate of up to 13.3%, California has the highest state income tax. California has graduated-rate income taxes ranging from 1% to 13.3% on income over $1 million. Middle-class Californians pay income taxes ranging from 6% to 9.3%. State income tax rates vary greatly since each state’s income tax scheme is unique. The majority of states have a graduated-rate income tax structure, while 11 have a flat income tax.

What states have no income tax?

Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and Wyoming are the only states without a state income tax. In New Hampshire, only interest and dividends are taxed, whereas Washington solely taxes capital gains.

The 5 states with the highest income tax rates

California: 13.30% Hawaii: 11.00% New York: 10.90% District of Columbia: 10.75% New Jersey: 10.75%

