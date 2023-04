(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump is selling a second round of digital trading cards.

They are non-fungible tokens, better known as NFTs.

His website, CollectTrumpCards.com, says the Series 2 cards cost $99.

Trump’s personal financial report shows his first round of NFTs earned him somewhere between $100,000 and $1 million.

The new series of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, of former President Donald Trump are available for $99.

