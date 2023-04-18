You need to make this much to be considered ‘middle class’ in Oregon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - What qualifies someone as “middle class?” In Oregon you’d need to be earning at least $47,947.

SmartAsset researchers used 2021 U.S. Census Bureau data to examine the top and low ends of middle-class earnings in 100 significant cities and every state, using what the Pew Research Center describes as “middle class.”

According to the report, Fremont in the San Francisco Bay Area has the wealthiest middle class of any large metro in America.

The median household income in Fremont is $155,968, with a middle-class income ranging from $104,499 to $311,936.

What it takes to be middle class in the 50 states

Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Massachusetts have the three highest statewide middle-class floors. In all three places, households must earn more than $60,000 per year to be classified middle-class. The top five are New Jersey ($59,828) and New Hampshire ($59,272).

Mississippi, on the other hand, has the lowest yearly income need to be considered middle-class ($32,640). West Virginia ($34,336), Louisiana ($34,898), Arkansas ($35,194), and Alabama ($36,122) follow the Magnolia State.

What it takes to be middle class in Oregon

According to the report, the lower limit for middle class is a household income of $47,947 and the middle income upper limit is $143,124. For comparison, the median household income for Oregon is $71,562.

