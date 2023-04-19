2 dead after crash involving logging truck near Astoria

ASTORIA Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon State Police say two people have died following a Tuesday crash involving a logging truck near Astoria.

Investigators say emergency personnel first responded at 1:17 p.m. to the Hwy 30 crash near milepost 76.

According to OSP, early investigation reveals a westbound Kia Rio, driven by Claudia Bell, 22, of Oregon City, lost control while negotiating a curve in the weather. The car then turned sideways in a slide, entering into the eastbound lanes where it was struck in the passenger side by an eastbound log truck.

Both Bell and her passenger, Monelle Lumapas, 19, of Portland, were found dead at the scene.

The driver of the logging truck was taken to the hospital and released. OSP says he’s cooperating fully with the investigation.

