3 adults, 3 kids lose Vancouver home, cars to fire

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Six people, including three children, lost their Vancouver, Wash. home to fire on Wednesday, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

Shortly after 9 a.m., firefighters responded to 10712 Northeast 81st Way after the report of a housefire.

SEE ALSO: Shake Shack being built in downtown Portland welcomed with broken window

Crews found a single-story house and three vehicles on fire, with flames threatening nearby structures, they said.

Eventually, 24 firefighters, six engines and a ladder truck were needed to extinguish the fire.

SEE ALSO: Oregon has one of the worst economic recovery rates since the pandemic, report shows

No one was injured, and the American Red Cross is helping the three adults and three children who lived in the home.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, firefighters said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.