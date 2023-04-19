3 adults, 3 kids lose Vancouver home, cars to fire

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:58 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Six people, including three children, lost their Vancouver, Wash. home to fire on Wednesday, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

Shortly after 9 a.m., firefighters responded to 10712 Northeast 81st Way after the report of a housefire.

Crews found a single-story house and three vehicles on fire, with flames threatening nearby structures, they said.

Eventually, 24 firefighters, six engines and a ladder truck were needed to extinguish the fire.

No one was injured, and the American Red Cross is helping the three adults and three children who lived in the home.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, firefighters said.

