Another Cool & Showery Day

Drier Between This Evening & Thursday Morning
4/19/2023
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning! We’re kicking off our Wednesday with scattered showers and mountain snow, both in the Coast Range & the Cascades. Santiam Pass seems to be dealing with the snowiest of conditions, but I’d also be prepared for partially snow-covered roads along HWY 26 through Government Camp (and potentially over parts of the Coast Range). The snow level has dipped back into the foothills, but should rise to about 2,000-2,500 feet this afternoon. Roads will improve drastically with the help of sunbreaks. Showers are expected to turn heavier during peak heating hours, as cooler air rides over the top of warmer air at the surface. Some showers could contain small hail, and a few may develop into thunderstorms. High temperatures will only reach the low 50s.

Our weather will dry out this evening and tonight, and should stay dry through the Thursday morning commute. A warm front will be moving into the region around that time, spreading light rain over the coastline. Sometime between mid to late morning, light rain will push into our western valleys. The rest of the day looks like it’ll be rather wet with highs in the low 50s. Gray and drippy conditions will carry into Friday, but it’ll turn a bit more mild with highs in the mid 50s.

When you glance at our 7 day forecast, you’ll see showery icons for Saturday and Sunday. There will be a chance of a few showers this weekend, but both days look like they’ll feature extended periods of dry time. It will be much more comfortable as well, especially on Saturday. Expect highs in the mid-60s Saturday afternoon, and highs in the upper 50s & low 60s on Sunday.

Our weather will dry out early next week, and there are some pretty strong signals that our first 70+ degree day(s) could arrive mid to late week. Stay tuned for more updates!

Have a great Wednesday!

Heavy Showers at Times, T-Storms Possible