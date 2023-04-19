Car seller robbed at gunpoint in Clark County; suspect in custody

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:13 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – An armed carjacking suspect is behind bars following an arrest Sunday, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office says.

The CCSO Tactical Detective Unit was called to assist patrol deputies following reports of an armed robbery. According to the victim, they were contacted over social media by a potential buyer for a car they were selling.

During a test drive, the “buyer” revealed a gun, demanding the victim’s cell phone and ordering them out of the car.

SEE ALSO: Think Oregon taxes are high? It’s actually one of the least taxed states

Detectives were able to recover the stolen car and took 20-year-old Jonathan Sisovan of Parkland, Washington, into custody.

Sisovan was booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of robbery in the first degree, theft of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree.

Car seller robbed at gunpoint in Clark County; suspect in custody.
Car seller robbed at gunpoint in Clark County; suspect in custody.(Clark County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rene Castro
Man arrested in killing of Oregon police officer
Protesters the Texas Capitol in 2021 rally against legislation limiting the rights of...
Washington bill would allow transgender medical procedures for minors without parental consent
REI in the Pearl District, Portland
REI to close Pearl District store citing ‘increased crime’
Damien Karp
Beaverton child rapist sentenced to 25 years
Deadly crash at SW Murray and SW Sexton Mountain
1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into tree in Beaverton

Latest News

Rising concern about drug cocktail 'Tranq' on Portland streets.
Fentanyl mixed with ‘Tranq’ concerning Portland law enforcement, health experts
Normandale Park shooter sentenced to life in prison.
Normandale Park shooter sentenced to life in prison
Normandale Park shooter sentenced to life in prison
Fentanyl mixed with 'Tranq' concerning Portland law enforcement, health experts