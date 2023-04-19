CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – An armed carjacking suspect is behind bars following an arrest Sunday, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office says.

The CCSO Tactical Detective Unit was called to assist patrol deputies following reports of an armed robbery. According to the victim, they were contacted over social media by a potential buyer for a car they were selling.

During a test drive, the “buyer” revealed a gun, demanding the victim’s cell phone and ordering them out of the car.

Detectives were able to recover the stolen car and took 20-year-old Jonathan Sisovan of Parkland, Washington, into custody.

Sisovan was booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of robbery in the first degree, theft of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree.

Car seller robbed at gunpoint in Clark County; suspect in custody. (Clark County Sheriff's Office)

