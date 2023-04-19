Clark County to launch new 911 program for non-emergency health concerns

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A new 911 program will start in Clark County next month, specifically for people with non-emergency health concerns. The goal is to connect people with the right kind of medical care quicker.

Starting May 16, to access the Clark County Nurse Navigation Program, you will still need to dial 911. The dispatcher will then ask if it’s a life-threatening emergency that requires ambulance or if you need to be connected with a nurse. If it’s determined you should be connected with a nurse, that nurse will then direct you to the right level of care.

The City of Vancouver partnered with Clark County and American Medical Response to launch the program in an effort to lower the number of non-emergency calls its 911 dispatchers receive. The city says it gets 14,000 non-emergency calls to 911 every year.

Even with the launch of the new program, you still should not call 911 for minor illnesses or injuries that can be addressed by your primary care doctor.

If you are experiencing trouble breathing, chest pain, fainting, seizures, or other urgent matters, call 911 right away.

For those emergency situations, the dispatcher will likely forego connecting you with a nurse and send an ambulance. Even if you do get connected with a nurse first, that nurse still can dispatch first responders to your location.

Clark County joins 10 states and the District of Columbia in their launch of the Nurse Navigation Program.

