Cowlitz County prisoner accidentally released back in custody, deputies say

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:26 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate accidentally released from prison has been recaptured in the Scappoose area on Wednesday.

Deputies say they learned of the inmate, Brian Francisco Roman, 26, of Longview, escaping prison Monday. Roman was able to leave the prison by impersonating a cellmate scheduled for release.

According to the CCSO, a corrections officer went to get an inmate scheduled for release and found all three inmates in the cell asleep. When the officer called for the inmate, Roman claimed to be the prisoner being released.

Authorities say during the release process, Roman received the inmate’s property including clothing, keys, and wallet, which contained identification and a debit card. It was only after the inmate who was meant to be released questioned corrections officers about his release time did they realize what happened.

An arrest warrant was subsequently issued on charges of Escape 2nd Degree, Criminal Impersonation 1st Degree, Forgery, Theft 2nd Degree and Theft 3rd Degree.

On Wednesday around 3 p.m., Roman was found and taken back into custody.

