Further repairs planned on Longview bridge; delays expected

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:17 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) – The Washington State Department of Transportation says people using the Lewis and Clark Bridge between Longview and Rainier should plan for delays while crews work on repairs.

On Thursday, WSDOT crews will be narrowing the travel lanes between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 pm. for bridge deck repairs. WSDOT says this will fortify temporary repairs completed during an emergency bridge closure April 12.

SEE ALSO: Longview bridge reopens after emergency repairs, WSDOT says

Travelers are asked to be cautious when in the construction zone and expect delays.

WSDOT says you can keep up to date by signing up for its email alerts.

