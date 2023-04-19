Lawsuit filed against PPS over decision to close Online Learning Academy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Some families are suing Portland Public Schools over a decision to shutdown the district’s Online Learning Academy.

PPS told students and families back in February that the remote-only platform will end this June. Students currently enrolled in the Online Learning Academy will be required to join in-person classes starting next school year.

Three PPS students are identified in the lawsuit, and one of them is autistic.

According to lawsuit, before online learning was an option, the student with autism “exhibited behaviors that were a manifestation of his disability. He was excluded from school, receiving dozens of disciplinary referrals and many out-of-school suspensions.” The lawsuit goes on to say the student “was unable to learn in an [in-person] setting, and he made little if any educational progress.”

The lawsuit claims remote learning has allowed him to flourish in mainstream classes at his grade level.

The lawsuit also listed two students who say they have experienced racial discrimination while enrolled at in-person schools. They say that while enrolled in the Online Learning Academy, they haven’t been able to learn without harassment based on their race.

The students also claim PPS staff and faculty left them feeling unprotected while enrolled in-person.

Just last week, the school district’s Racial Equity & Social Justice Community Advisory Committee found that there has been an increase in hate speech incidents since students returned to the classroom.

“”In 2020-2021, we were completely remote, we only had seven. And our first full year back in person as of, we had 32 incidents reported,” Will Fernandez, RESJ, said.

The Online Learning Academy launched in 2021 in response to the pandemic. The lawsuit says the closure would violate both the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The school district has said it is no longer financially feasible to keep the program running.

FOX 12 reached out to PPS for a statement on the lawsuit, but they have not offered one yet.

