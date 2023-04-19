Lawsuit filed against PPS over decision to close Online Learning Academy

Some families are suing Portland Public Schools over a decision to shutdown the district's Online Learning Academy.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Some families are suing Portland Public Schools over a decision to shutdown the district’s Online Learning Academy.

PPS told students and families back in February that the remote-only platform will end this June. Students currently enrolled in the Online Learning Academy will be required to join in-person classes starting next school year.

SEE ALSO: Oregon lawmakers want to enshrine rights to abortion, same-sex marriage, gender-affirming care into state’s Constitution

Three PPS students are identified in the lawsuit, and one of them is autistic.

According to lawsuit, before online learning was an option, the student with autism “exhibited behaviors that were a manifestation of his disability. He was excluded from school, receiving dozens of disciplinary referrals and many out-of-school suspensions.” The lawsuit goes on to say the student “was unable to learn in an [in-person] setting, and he made little if any educational progress.”

The lawsuit claims remote learning has allowed him to flourish in mainstream classes at his grade level.

The lawsuit also listed two students who say they have experienced racial discrimination while enrolled at in-person schools. They say that while enrolled in the Online Learning Academy, they haven’t been able to learn without harassment based on their race.

The students also claim PPS staff and faculty left them feeling unprotected while enrolled in-person.

Just last week, the school district’s Racial Equity & Social Justice Community Advisory Committee found that there has been an increase in hate speech incidents since students returned to the classroom.

“”In 2020-2021, we were completely remote, we only had seven. And our first full year back in person as of, we had 32 incidents reported,” Will Fernandez, RESJ, said.

SEE ALSO: PPS: Data reveals concerning results in disciplinary equity and hate speech incidents

The Online Learning Academy launched in 2021 in response to the pandemic. The lawsuit says the closure would violate both the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The school district has said it is no longer financially feasible to keep the program running.

FOX 12 reached out to PPS for a statement on the lawsuit, but they have not offered one yet.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salem, Oregon, USA downtown cityscape in the afternoon.
You need to make this much to be considered ‘middle class’ in Oregon
Protesters the Texas Capitol in 2021 rally against legislation limiting the rights of...
Washington bill would allow transgender medical procedures for minors without parental consent
File: cash
Think Oregon taxes are high? It’s actually one of the least taxed states
April Nicole Newcomb-Cripe
Police identify 28-year-old woman killed in shooting at SE Portland apartments
32-year-old Joanna Speaks of Oregon.
Police ask for public’s help after woman’s body found in Ridgefield barn

Latest News

Lawsuit filed against PPS over decision to close Online Learning Academy
Gov. Kotek.
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek marks 100 days in office
FILE PHOTO - Pictured are several transgender flags.
Oregon lawmakers want to enshrine rights to abortion, same-sex marriage, gender-affirming care into state’s Constitution
Shake Shack in downtown Portland vandalized days before grand opening.
Shake Shack being built in downtown Portland welcomed with broken window