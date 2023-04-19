LIVE: Family, friends say goodbye to murdered Vancouver mother, daughter

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - The funeral for a Vancouver mother and daughter who were found murdered in March will be livestreamed Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the National Women’s Coalition Against Violence & Exploitation, the bodies of 27-year-old Meshay Melendez and her 7-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart will be given a police escort by the Vancouver Police Department and will be buried together in a single casket.

According to the spokesperson, the family has received about $20,000 through GoFundMe and the NWCAVE so far.

“Thank you to everyone that has helped with the burden of burying the only daughter and granddaughter of our client,” the spokesperson said.

Additionally, community members and local companies have given various gifts, including flowers and food.

