More wet, chilly weather ahead

Happy Wednesday,

It’s been another showery, chilly day. We are set to dry out later night, but showers pick right back up at the coast first thing tomorrow morning and will reach the valley by the afternoon. As we progress through the day the showers will turn to rain and give us a rather wet night into Friday. Once the rain breaks up Friday we have a chance for showers at times through the weekend and into Monday. Monday is currently the day where conditions show we start to dry up.

This weekend will be warmer getting in the 60s again. We get a quick shot of colder air in a trough on Monday dropping us back into the upper 50s, but models are showing a ridge starting to build in by Monday night. It’s with cautious optimism we are starting to see conditions which give us a real chance for temperatures to get back into the 70s by midweek next week.

