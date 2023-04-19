Oregon Duck legend Dave Wilcox dies at age 80

During his 11-year career, Dave Wilcox's fearless playing style earned him the nickname "The Intimidator." He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.(AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:43 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Duck legend Dave Wilcox died Wednesday at the age of 80, according to ESPN.

Wilcox was a legendary San Francisco 49ers linebacker and Pro Football Hall of Fame Member.

Wilcox served 11 seasons as a 49ers outside linebacker, earning a reputation for a fearless playing style that earned him the moniker “The Intimidator.” Wilcox was a two-time first-team All-Pro, two-time second-team All-Pro, and seven-time Pro Bowl pick during his career in San Francisco.

“While Dave Wilcox was nicknamed ‘The Intimidator’ for his aggressive style of play, he was a kind, humble and gracious man in all other aspects of life,” Jim Porter, the Hall of Fame president, said in a statement. “He transformed the outside linebacker position -- one of the many feats that earned him a forever home in Canton. Our thoughts and prayers are with Dave’s wife, Merle, and their entire family. We will preserve his legacy for generations to come.”

Wilcox was a player for the Ducks in the 1960s, serving as a blocker for teammates like Bob Berry and Mel Renfro while also attracting the attention of NFL scouts on the defensive side of the ball. Despite only playing for the Ducks for two seasons, Wilcox made an impression and was inducted into the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame in 1993.

A cause of death for Wilcox has not yet been released.

