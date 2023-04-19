Oregon has one of the worst economic recovery rates since the pandemic, report shows

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon has one of the worst recoveries among as states since the pandemic, according to a new report that ranks the economic outlook of all 50 states.

The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), a nonprofit organization of state lawmakers “dedicated to the principles of limited government, free markets, and federalism,” named Utah the best economic climate in the US for the 14th consecutive year.

The annual “Rich States, Poor States” report, authored by economists Stephen Moore, Arthur Laffer, and Jonathan Williams, calculated each state’s economic outlook by taking 15 variables into account — such as taxes, minimum wage, union policies, and legal system quality — to create a final ranking.

On the positive side of things, Oregon reported on Wednesday that the state’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.4% in March down from 4.7% in February. For the past 20 months, Oregon’s unemployment rate has remained relatively steady and near historic lows.

Here’s the top 10 best states for economic outlook in 2023:

Utah North Carolina Arizona Idaho Oklahoma Wyoming Indiana North Dakota Florida Nevada

Here are the bottom 10 listed by the report:

Maryland Hawaii Oregon Maine California Illinois New Jersey Minnesota Vermont New York

“‘Rich States, Poor States’ provides more powerful evidence that the low tax, light regulation states are bleeding the high tax states dry,” said Moore, a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation. “Utah has been number one for 14 years because of its solid pro-business policy regime. If states like New York, California, and Illinois don’t change their taxing and regulating ways, they will continue to shrink into economic oblivion. These states have lost more than 5 million people over the last decade.”

A recent study found that New York imposes the most burdensome taxes on its residents of all the country’s 50 states.

The “Rich States, Poor States” report also ranked each state’s economic performance over a 10-year period from 2011 to 2021 based on three variables: “state gross domestic product, absolute domestic migration, and non-farm payroll employment — all of which are highly influenced by state policy.”

Once again, Utah ranked near the top, only eclipsed by Florida:

Florida Utah Arizona Idaho Colorado Washington Texas Georgia South Carolina North Carolina

The bottom 10, according to the report:

Vermont New Mexico Wyoming Illinois Hawaii Pennsylvania West Virginia Connecticut Alaska Louisiana

One of the more striking drop-offs in the rankings was Washington, which ranked highly in economic performance over the last decade but came in at 34th for economic outlook for this year.

