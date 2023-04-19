Oregon lawmakers want to enshrine rights to abortion, same-sex marriage, gender-affirming care into state’s Constitution

FILE PHOTO - Pictured are several transgender flags.
FILE PHOTO - Pictured are several transgender flags.(Ted Eytan / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:41 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Democrat lawmakers want voters to enshrine the rights to abortion, same-sex marriage and gender-affirming care into the state’s Constitution.

Senator Kate Lieber (D-Beaverton) submitted a joint resolution in the state Senate on Wednesday to refer a proposed constitutional amendment to voters, according to reporting by Oregon Public Broadcasting.

SEE ALSO: Washington bill would allow transgender medical procedures for minors without parental consent

The legislative referral would appear on November 2024 ballots.

The amendment would delete wording in Oregon’s Constitution that has been in place since 2004 and defines marriage as being between one man and one woman.

SEE ALSO: Oregon minimum wage raising July 1

That regulation has not been in place since a federal judge deemed it unlawful in 2014, a judgment confirmed by the United States Supreme Court in 2015, requiring states to recognize same-sex marriages.

Oregon already has some of the best abortion and LGBTQ civil rights protections in the country.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

