Oregon’s unemployment rate drops to 4.4% in March

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The state’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.4% in March, down from 4.7% in February, according to the Oregon Department of Employment

Since August 2021, ODE says the state’s unemployment rate has remained relatively steady and near historic lows. In that time, the unemployment rate averaged 4.3%, while ranging between 3.5% and 4.8%.

Nonfarm payroll employment in Oregon rose by 2,400 jobs in March after a loss of 2,700 jobs in February. Jobs rose by 1,600 in health care and social assistance and by 1,200 in professional and business services.

ODE says the only major industries to cut a large number of jobs were retail trade, as well as transportation, warehousing, and utilities.

