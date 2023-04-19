Shake Shack being built in downtown Portland welcomed with broken window

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:54 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It hasn’t even opened for business yet, but the new Shake Shake in Downtown Portland has already been vandalized.

Shake Shake is a popular national burger chain with roots in New York City. They are famous for their smash burgers and milkshakes.

The new downtown burger restaurant, across from Powell’s Books, is Shake Shack’s second location in Oregon. The other store is in the Cedar Mills area of Beaverton.

The downtown Portland location is set to open next Monday, April 24.

Earlier this week, it appeared that the brand new building already had a window replaced with plywood days before it opened to the public.

Shake Shack in downtown Portland vandalized days before grand opening.
Shake Shack in downtown Portland vandalized days before grand opening.(KPTV)

Portland police confirmed the vandalism but said they owner had not filed a police report.

