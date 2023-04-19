Suicide among adults increasing in Oregon, youth decreasing

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Suicide among young people in Oregon is down for the third year in a row, decreasing 26 percent from 2018. But death by suicide among adults has increased.

Oregon has the 17th highest rate of suicide in the United States, according to officials. These latest CDC numbers from 2021 show there were 889 suicide deaths in Oregon that year.

While the numbers show promise, in efforts to lower the youth suicide rate, suicide prevention workers say there’s still a lot of work to be done.

To that end, the American Association of Suicidology is holding its 56th annual conference in Portland this week. Hundreds of people from more than 15 countries are attending.

The organization offers training to suicide prevention workers and is working on collecting data on factors that might indicate a person is at high risk of attempting suicide.

Katherine Delgado of the American Association of Suicidology says everyone can play a role in suicide prevention by keeping lines of communication open and making people feel safe and accepted should they ask for help.

“It’s really important our first reaction to that disclosure because if we automatically shut down or present that we’re not accepting or there might be some fear of that conversation you might prevent that person from having that second approach,” says Delgado.

If you’re interested in getting involved and helping, the Oregon Alliance to Prevent Suicide has information on its website about local efforts.

The 988 suicide and crisis lifeline has trained counselors available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to anyone who calls.

