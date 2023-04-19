Vancouver coffee shop owner competes to be top barista in the U.S.

By Ayo Elise
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:40 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – The U.S. Coffee Championship is this weekend!

Coffee professionals from all over the country will be battling it out in six categories including latte art, coffee roasting and more.

Seidy Selivanow, owner of Kafiex Roasters in Vancouver, will be competing to the win the title of 2023 U.S. Barista Champion! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with her to learn more about what it takes to win the championship.

To learn more about the U.S. Coffee Championships click here.

