Vancouver police ask for tips following unexplained disappearance, finding of teen

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:38 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Vancouver police are still working to determine the unusual circumstances behind a teenage girl’s disappearance after she was found in Portland Sunday.

Investigators first announced the 17-year-old girl missing Sunday. The teen was last seen leaving her home and heading to work that morning. Around 7:30 a.m., she texted family to let them know she made it to work but coworkers later said she never showed up.

During the investigation, detectives found property belonging to the teen near her work, indicating she had been in the area, police say.

The same Sunday at 4:30 p.m., the teen was found in an area unfamiliar to her, near SE 77th Ave between SE Woodward Street and SE Tibbetts Street.

Police believe a 2000s model-black sedan may be a vehicle of interest. Investigators ask anyone who may have seen the car, or have video surveillance in the area Charlson was found or near the 700 block of NE 136th Avenue in Vancouver, to please review the footage.

You’re asked to contact Detective Dewey james.dewey@cityofvancouver.us. if you have information.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rene Castro
Man arrested in killing of Oregon police officer
Protesters the Texas Capitol in 2021 rally against legislation limiting the rights of...
Washington bill would allow transgender medical procedures for minors without parental consent
REI in the Pearl District, Portland
REI to close Pearl District store citing ‘increased crime’
Damien Karp
Beaverton child rapist sentenced to 25 years
Deadly crash at SW Murray and SW Sexton Mountain
1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into tree in Beaverton

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Car seller robbed at gunpoint in Clark County; suspect in custody
Rising concern about drug cocktail 'Tranq' on Portland streets.
Fentanyl mixed with ‘Tranq’ concerning Portland law enforcement, health experts
Normandale Park shooter sentenced to life in prison.
Normandale Park shooter sentenced to life in prison
Normandale Park shooter sentenced to life in prison