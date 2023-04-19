Vancouver police ask for tips following unexplained disappearance, finding of teen

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Vancouver police are still working to determine the unusual circumstances behind a teenage girl’s disappearance after she was found in Portland Sunday.

Investigators first announced the 17-year-old girl missing Sunday. The teen was last seen leaving her home and heading to work that morning. Around 7:30 a.m., she texted family to let them know she made it to work but coworkers later said she never showed up.

During the investigation, detectives found property belonging to the teen near her work, indicating she had been in the area, police say.

The same Sunday at 4:30 p.m., the teen was found in an area unfamiliar to her, near SE 77th Ave between SE Woodward Street and SE Tibbetts Street.

Police believe a 2000s model-black sedan may be a vehicle of interest. Investigators ask anyone who may have seen the car, or have video surveillance in the area Charlson was found or near the 700 block of NE 136th Avenue in Vancouver, to please review the footage.

You’re asked to contact Detective Dewey james.dewey@cityofvancouver.us. if you have information.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.