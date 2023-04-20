13-year-old boy reported missing has been found safe, Gresham police say

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department says a 13-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday night has been found safe.

Amar Deweese was last seen at the East Portland Community Center in the 700 block of SE 106th Avenue at 5:30 p.m.

According to police, Deweese was found on Thursday evening at the community center and is safe. No other details were released.

