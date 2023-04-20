Body recovered after witnesses report sinking truck in Hagg Lake

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:54 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a woman’s body has been recovered after a search of Hagg Lake on Wednesday.

Deputies first responded at 2:17 p.m. following reports a small pickup drove into the lake and sank underwater.

Authorities say The Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol, Remotely Operated Vehicle Team (ROVT) and Gaston Fire and Rescue responded to the lake and were able to find the truck. The Lake Oswego Fire and Rescue Dive Team also responded to assist with removing the vehicle from the lake.

Once crews had the truck out, they found the body of 71-year-old Janine Vuylsteke, of Forest Grove, inside the truck.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be released when it becomes available, WCSO says.

